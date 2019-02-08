Winter Weather Back in Central New York with Lake Effect Snow

Mother Nature is feeling a little crazy lately - Central New York has swung from temps in the 60's, back to a Winter Weather Advisory.

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for Central New York for today (Friday), along with Winter Storm Warning for Northern Oneida County from Friday evening until Saturday afternoon, and a Winter Weather Advisory for Lewis, Southern Oneida, Madison and Herkimer Counties from Friday evening until Saturday afternoon.

WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

1 PM EST SATURDAY...

* WINDS...West 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

* TIMING...This afternoon until Saturday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds may blow down limbs, trees, and power

lines. Scattered power outages are expected.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS

EVENING TO 1 PM EST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Lake effect snow expected. Total snow accumulations of

3 to 7 inches expected. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph, will

cause blowing and drifting snow.

* WHERE...Onondaga, Madison and Southern Oneida counties. The

heaviest accumulations will occur just north of Syracuse east

to Oneida in northern Madison County to Verona in southern

Oneida.

* WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 1 PM EST Saturday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Travel could be very difficult. Gusty

winds could bring down tree branches.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS

AFTERNOON TO 1 PM EST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy lake effect snow expected. Total snow

accumulations of 5 to 10 inches expected. Winds gusting as

high as 45 mph will cause whiteout conditions.

* WHERE...Northern Oneida county. The heaviest accumulations

will occur west of route 26.

* WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 1 PM EST Saturday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Travel could be very difficult. The

hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. Gusty

winds could bring down tree branches.

In all cases, travel is expected to be difficult, so use extra caution when driving.

