Guns N’ Roses Triumph at Download Festival: Photo Gallery

Guns N' Roses headlined the second day of Download 2018 from the U.K.'s Donington Park this past weekend, and we've got great photographs to share. Keep scrolling to see more.

Axl Rose has been working with Appetite for Destruction-era members Slash and Duff McKagan against since 2016, after a layoff dating back to the early '90s. This was their first U.K. festival appearance together since the reunion, and Rose seized the opportunity. He changed up the line from "Welcome to the Jungle" in honor of their appearance: "Do you know where the fuck you are?" Rose asked. "You're in Donington, baby!" He also noted that Slash was a "fellow Englishman."

As always, Guns N' Roses peppered the set with choice covers from across musical genres, including Glen Campbell's "Wichita Lineman," the Who's "The Seeker" (which Rose dubbed "an old English folk song"), Pink Floyd's "Wish You Were Here," Paul McCartney's "Live and Let Die" and others. They also did songs from 2008’s Chinese Democracy, despite the fact that neither Slash nor McKagan appeared on that album.

Afterward, McKagan and Slash both sent out messages of thanks to the fans. "I am utterly speechless," McKagan said on Twitter. "Thank you, guys. You've been there from the very beginning." Slash, meanwhile, hailed the Download show as "such an awesome fucking experience! Thank you so much -- you guys were beautiful!"

The current Guns N' Roses lineup is rounded out by Dizzy Reed, Richard Fortus, Frank Ferrer and Melissa Reese.