Domhnall Gleeson Stars in Lenny Abrahamson’s Gothic Ghost Story in ‘The Little Stranger’ Trailer
Just in case Hereditary and A Quiet Place haven’t already spooked you enough this year, another horror tale is on the way to make you uneasy. The Little Stranger finds Domhnall Gleeson visiting a sick man who may be suffering from delusions, or may very well be witnessing the supernatural.
In his follow-up to Room, Oscar nominated director Lenny Abrahamson is back with a gothic ghost story set in the 1940s. Gleeson is a local doctor who returns to a manor where his housemaid mother once worked, and there he meets a man (Will Poulter) experiencing some ominous visions. The man’s mother (Charlotte Rampling) and sister (Ruth Wilson) may also be harboring some uncanny family secrets. Here’s the official synopsis:
The Little Stranger tells the story of Dr. Faraday, the son of a housemaid, who has built a life of quiet respectability as a country doctor. During the long hot summer of 1948, he is called to a patient at Hundreds Hall, where his mother once worked. The Hall has been home to the Ayres family for more than two centuries. But it is now in decline and its inhabitants - mother, son and daughter - are haunted by something more ominous than a dying way of life. When he takes on his new patient, Faraday has no idea how closely, and how disturbingly, the family’s story is about to become entwined with his own.
Abrahamson did some excellent work in Room, emphasizing the claustrophobia of the tight spaces and horrific conditions confining his lead characters, so it only seems fitting he’s shifting focus to the horror genre. The Little Stranger is based on the 2009 novel from Sarah Waters and adapted by The Danish Girl screenwriter Lucinda Coxon. Who doesn’t like a good spooky tale set inside an old British mansion? The Little Stranger hits theaters August 31.
