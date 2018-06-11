New York's largest water theme park will open for the season this week! After a long and grueling winter, Enchanted Forest Water Safari will give relief from the summer heat.

On Wednesday, June 13th the North Country staple will open with over 50 rides and attractions for another season. In addition to the 32 heated water rides, the park also features a number of other dry rides, food options and cabana and pavilion rentals.

In addition to the rides and refreshments, Water Safari will also offer two circus performances from the high-flying thrills of The Flying Bells Trapeze and Aerial Lyra; and the Ayala Family.

There is plenty of family fun to be had with Water Safari Resort’s Stay ‘N Play package. Packages feature discounted lodging at nearby Old Forge Camping Resort (excluding cottages) or Water’s Edge Inn Sunday through Thursday nights and discounted tickets to Enchanted Forest Water Safari and Calypso’s Cove.