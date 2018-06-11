Ghost Announce Fall Tour

Following the No. 3 debut of Ghost's latest album, Prequelle, the band has announced a massive North American tour that will get underway this fall. The dates include some previously announced headlining dates at the Forum in Los Angeles and the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

You can find the full list of upcoming tour dates below.

The band still has European dates to play through August, after which they'll take a 10-week break before returning to the road on Oct. 26 with a show in Tulsa. The newly announced dates begin on Nov. 1 in Chicago and wrap in Brooklyn on Dec. 15.

The on-sale for the upcoming tour begins on June 15 at 10AM local time, or through a pre-sale starting on June 12 at 10AM local time. VIP packages will also be available.

Prequelle was released on June 1 and references legal disputes frontman Tobias Forge has had with four former members of the band.