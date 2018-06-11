Ghost Announce Fall Tour
Following the No. 3 debut of Ghost's latest album, Prequelle, the band has announced a massive North American tour that will get underway this fall. The dates include some previously announced headlining dates at the Forum in Los Angeles and the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
You can find the full list of upcoming tour dates below.
The band still has European dates to play through August, after which they'll take a 10-week break before returning to the road on Oct. 26 with a show in Tulsa. The newly announced dates begin on Nov. 1 in Chicago and wrap in Brooklyn on Dec. 15.
The on-sale for the upcoming tour begins on June 15 at 10AM local time, or through a pre-sale starting on June 12 at 10AM local time. VIP packages will also be available.
Prequelle was released on June 1 and references legal disputes frontman Tobias Forge has had with four former members of the band.
Ghost Tour 2018
June 15, 2018 - Brétigny-Sur-Orge, France - Download Paris
June 21, 2018 - Dessel, Belgium - Graspop
June 23, 2018 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Copenhall
July 12, 2018 - Viveiro, Spain - Resurrection Fest
July 14, 2018 - Eindhoven, Netherlands - Dynamo Metal Fest
July 19, 2018 - Oslo, Norway - Valle Hoven, supporting Guns N' Roses
July 20, 2018 - Nordfjordeid, Norway - Malakoff Festival
Aug. 03, 2018 - Wacken, Germany - Wacken Open Air
Aug. 05, 2018 - Colmar, France - Foire Aux Vins
Oct. 26, 2018 - Tulsa, OK - Cox Business Center Ballroom
Oct. 27, 2018 - Kansas City, MO - Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland
Oct. 29, 2018 - Louisville, KY - Palace Theatre
Oct. 30, 2018 - Indianapolis, IN - The Murat Theatre
Nov. 01, 2018 - Chicago, IL - Aragon Ballroom
Nov. 02, 2018 - Peoria, IL - Peoria Civic Center - Theatre
Nov. 03, 2018 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee
Nov. 04, 2018 - Ames, IA - Stephens Auditorium
Nov. 06, 2018 - Omaha, NE - Orpheum Theater
Nov. 08, 2018 - Albuquerque, NM - Kiva Auditorium
Nov. 09, 2018 - El Paso, TX - Abraham Chavez Theatre
Nov. 10, 2018 - Phoenix, AZ - Comerica Theatre
Nov. 12, 2018 - San Diego, CA - Spreckels Theatre
Nov. 13, 2018 - Sacramento, CA - Sacramento Community Center Theater
Nov. 15, 2018 - San Jose, CA - City National Civic Center
Nov. 16, 2018 - Los Angeles, CA - The Forum
Nov. 17, 2018 - Las Vegas, NV - The Joint
Nov. 19, 2018 - Midland, TX - Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center
Nov. 20, 2018 - Austin, TX - Bass Concert Hall
Nov. 21, 2018 - New Orleans, LA - Orpheum Theatre
Nov. 23, 2018 - Orlando, FL - Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts - Walt Disney Theater
Nov. 24, 2018 - Miami Beach, FL - The Fillmore at Jackie Gleason Theater
Nov. 25, 2018 - Clearwater, FL - Ruth Eckerd Hall
Nov. 27, 2018 - North Charleston, SC - North Charleston Performing Arts Center
Nov. 29, 2018 - Mobile, AL - Saenger Theatre
Nov. 30, 2018 - Atlanta, GA - Roxy Theatre
Dec. 01, 2018 - Jacksonville, FL - Florida Theatre
Dec. 02, 2018 - Charlotte, NC - Ovens Auditorium
Dec. 04, 2018 - Richmond, VA - Dominion Energy Center
Dec. 05, 2018 - Wilkes-Barre, PA - F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts
Dec. 07, 2018 - Laval, QC - Place Bell
Dec. 08, 2018 - Toronto, ON - Sony Centre for the Performing Arts
Dec. 10, 2018 - Baltimore, MD - The Hippodrome
Dec. 11, 2018 - Upper Darby, PA - Tower Theater
Dec. 13, 2018 - Albany, NY - Palace Theatre
Dec. 14, 2018 - Boston, MA - Wang Theatre
Dec. 15, 2018 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center