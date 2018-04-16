The devastating wind storm that continues to ravage Central New York has left over 10,000 Mohawk Valley residents without power.

According to the National Grid Power Outage Map , just under 4,000 customers in Herkimer County and over 6,000 customers in Oneida County have been impacted.

National Grid estimates that they should have power restored by this afternoon, however there are several power lines and utility poles down in various locations. In a "Storm Report" on the National Grid website reads,

National Grid continues to closely monitor the weather and has more than 2,000 line, service and tree workers on alert if high winds, heavy rains and the potential for icing damage the electricity system. Customers are reminded to never touch downed power lines; always assume they are carrying live electricity. Downed lines should be immediately reported to National Grid at 1-800-867-5222 or by calling 911.

The New York State Department of Transportation has announced the closing of the following roadways due to downed power lines.

Route 365 between Korber Road and Mappa Ave in the town of Barneveld

Route 8 between Stuben Road and North Gage Road in the town of Deerfield

Route 12 between Calvin Place and Tibbitts Road in the town of Kirkland

For a full list of Towns and Villages impacted by the outages and to find out the estimated times of restoration, visit the National Grid Power Outage map by clicking HERE .