High winds have caused a number of power outages in Central New York.

According to the National Grid website , 6.526 customers in Oneida County, 418 in Madison County and 215 in Herkimer County were without power as of 6:00.

Power is expected to be restored by 8;30 tonight in Herkimer and Madison Counties and by 9:10 in Oneida County.

A High Wind Warning remains in effect until midnight tonight.