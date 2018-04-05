The wind storms that rocked Central New York caused tens of thousands of people to lose power early Thursday morning.

As of 4:45 a.m. there were still just under 50,000 people impacted by outages. National Grid reports on their website that 1,337 Herkimer County customers were still without power. In Oneida County 1,302 customers were still powerless.

The following towns and villages still have residents in the dark. The following is a list of number break downs and estimated times that power will return.

Herkimer County

Cold Brook (31) - Today at 3:00 p.m.

Fairfield (20) - Today at 12:30 p.m.

Town of Herkimer (14) - Today 3:00 p.m.

Little Falls (22) - Today at 12:30 p.m.

Town of Norway (118) - Today at 3:00 p.m.

Town of Ohio (557) - Today at 3:00 p.m.

Town of Russia (421) - Today 3:00 p.m.

Town of Salisbury (63) - Today at 3:00 p.m.

Town of Webb (85) - Today at 9:00 p.m.

Oneida County

Town of Annsville (65) - Today at 3:00 p.m.

Town of Ava (31) - Today at 3:00 p.m.

Town of Florence (58) - Today at 12:15 p.m.

Town of Floyd (233) - Today at 3:00 p.m.

Town of Forestport (69) - Today at 9:00 p.m.

Town of Marcy (12) - Today at 3:00 p.m.

Town of New Hartford (160) - Today at 3:00 p.m.

Town of Remsen (43) - Today at 3:00 p.m.

City of Rome (Inside and Outside 86) - Today at 3:00 p.m.

Town of Steuben (17) - Today at 3:00 p.m.

Town of Trenton (116) - Today at 9:00 p.m.

City of Utica (84) - Today at 3:00 p.m.

Keep it here for all updates on restored power or extension of times.