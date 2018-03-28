Dee Snider to Join Rock-Classical Broadway Show ‘Rocktopia’

Former Twisted Sister frontman Dee Snider has joined the growing array of talent on board for the limited Broadway run of the rock-classical musical show Rocktopia .

Snider, who'll be part of the show during the fourth week of its Broadway engagement from April 9–15, makes his Rocktopia entry shortly after the news that Cheap Trick singer Robin Zander would also be part of the lineup, which already included Train singer Pat Monahan. Monahan is scheduled to perform first, sticking with the show through April 8; after Snider's appearances, Zander will cover the final week, from April 23-29.

As previously reported , Rocktopia aims to "[celebrate] the fusion of rock songs from the past century with classical music," all performed by the show's vocalists with a five-piece band, a 40-person choir and an orchestra of 20. While the idea might seem rather novel, featured singer and show creator Rob Evans points out that the ties between these types of music have always been stronger than many people realize.

"We love both classical music and classic rock. There are so many parallels between the genres and between the ‘rock stars’ who composed and performed them," said Evans. "With Rocktopia , we want to break down barriers and any preconceived notion of what either genre is about – and electrify and inspire lovers of either musical style with these completely original new pieces."

Tickets for Rocktopia are on sale now. To look over the calendar of performances or purchase passes for a show, visit Telecharge .