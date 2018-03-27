Yes Announce 50th Anniversary North American Tour

Yes will commemorate the 50 years that have passed since their debut album with a special tour.

The band announced more than 30 dates across North America that will take place this summer. They'll begin with two nights at the Arcada Theatre in St. Charles, Ill., just outside Chicago, on June 5-6, and conclude at Atlanta's Symphony Hall on July 28. The itinerary can be found below.

Yes promise more concerts will be added in the future. Tickets for most shows will go on sale either March 30 or 31, with others taking place in early April. You can find more information on the band's website .

"Much has changed since I joined Yes in 1970, but the core elements of the band have remained consistent," guitarist Steve Howe said in a press release. "We want to mark this anniversary with a tour that encompasses some of our best-loved work and revisit a few classic pieces that have been lost for a while. We look forward to sharing the 50th anniversary with the fan base, playing classic songs that celebrate the broad musical style of Yes."

"I have been blessed to be a member of this amazing band's rhythm section for the past 46 years, mostly in the company of my great friend Chris Squire , and latterly alongside Chris' chosen successor, Billy Sherwood, who is receiving recognition for stepping into Chris' preeminent bass and vocals," drummer Alan White added. "Each night we are pausing to reflect on Chris' importance to Yes, his desire that we should continue to share Yes music on stages worldwide, and the specific dedication of 'Onward' to his huge memory. I'm so grateful to continue to be performing on stages for our dedicated fans and look forward to celebrating our 50th anniversary in America. It has been a great ride!"

Yes, #YES50: Celebrating 50 Years of Yes U.S. Tour Dates

6/5 -- St. Charles, IL, Arcada Theatre

6/6 -- St. Charles, IL, Arcada Theatre

6/8 -- New Buffalo, MI, Four Winds Casino Ballroom

6/10 -- Kansas City, MO, Midland Theatre

6/11 -- Denver, CO, Paramount Theatre

6/13 -- Boise, ID, CenturyLink Arena

6/14 -- Woodinville, WA, Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery

6/16 -- Bakersfield, CA, Spectrum Amphitheater

6/17 -- Anaheim, CA, City National Grove of Anaheim

6/19 -- Los Angeles, CA, Ford Theatre

6/20 -- San Jose, CA, City National Civic

6/22 -- Wendover, NV, Peppermill Casino Hall

6/23 -- Laughlin, NV, Edgewater Hotel & Casino

6/24 -- Temecula, CA, Pechanga Resort & Casino

6/28 -- Interlochen, MI, Kresge Auditorium

6/29 -- Grand Rapids, MI, 20 Monroe Live

6/30 -- Detroit, MI, Fox Theatre

7/2 -- Cincinnati, OH, PNC Pavilion at Riverbend Music Center

7/5 -- Pittsburgh, PA, Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall

7/6 -- Jim Thorpe, PA, Penn's Peak

7/7 -- Montclair, NJ, The Wellmont Theater

7/10 -- Boston, MA ,The Wilbur Theatre

7/11 -- Hampton Beach, NH, Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom

7/14 -- Atlantic City, NJ, Tropicana Casino

7/15 -- Staten Island, NY, St. George Theatre

7/17 -- Peekskill, NY, Paramount Hudson Valley

7/18 -- Westbury, NY, Theatre at Westbury

7/20 -- Philadelphia, PA, The Fillmore

7/21 -- Philadelphia, PA, The Fillmore

7/23 -- Washington, DC, Warner Theatre

7/26 -- Clearwater, FL, Capitol Theatre

7/27 -- Orlando, FL ,The Plaza Live

7/28 -- Atlanta, GA, Atlanta Symphony Hall