Head Down State To Be On American Chopper

Are you a fan of " American Chopper " on Discovery? Head a bit downstate to be part of an upcoming episode.

According to New York Upstate , a film crew will be down in the Hudson Valley as the Orange County Choppers will be presenting two bikes to Elizabeth McIngvale of The Peace of Mind Foundation . The Peace of Mind Foundation is an "organization whose mission is to help improve the quality of life of OCD sufferers and caregivers through education, research, support, and advocacy."

The live taping from 6PM - 8PM Thursday at Orange County Choppers, located at 14 Crossroads Court in Newburgh. The footage will appear on an upcoming episode.

