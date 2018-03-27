Iron Maiden Pinball Machine Coming Soon

Respected game creators Stern Pinball have teased an Iron Maiden themed pinball machine, set to be launched in the near future. They released a teaser, below, which features the Maiden logo along with the introduction to classic track “Somewhere in Time.”

Although no further details have been revealed, the new game will follow machines Stern created for Aerosmith , Kiss , Metallica , AC/DC and others. The high-quality products usually make use of several of a band’s classic tracks along with themed graphics and sound effects. “A broad range of players enjoy Stern Pinball’s games from professional pinball players who compete in high-stakes international competitions around the globe to novice players who are discovering the allure of the silver ball for the first time,” the company said.

The Aerosmith game , released last year, retailed for between $6,199 and $8,999, and was adorned with hand-drawn art by “Dirty” Donny Gillies, who’s previously worked with Metallica and others. Narration was provided by Metalocalypse creator Brendon Small. Technical details included a high-fidelity three-channel audio system that was three times more powerful than previous versions, and a high-definition colour display. CEO Gary Stern said: “Aerosmith is an iconic band with a devoted fan base. Fans of both the band and pinball will be able to appreciate the extraordinary experience that the Aerosmith pinball machines provide.”

Iron Maiden are gearing up for a new round of tour dates , themed on their Legacy of the Beast video game. Frontman Bruce Dickinson recently said he wouldn’t be speaking to the crowd during shows as much as he had previously, since there would be “so much to do” and “so much going on” on stage.