Temperatures Will Climb Close To Record Levels This Week

Here in Central New York, the Frog Days of summer vacation will start with very high temps.

The National Weather Service reports temperatures will climb very close to record levels this week alone. What's considered record temps? A heat wave is defined as three consecutive days with temperatures of at least 90 degrees.

Dew points, the measure of humidity, could reach into the 70s on Sunday, which "will produce dangerously high heat indices in excess of 100.""

The forecast Sunday according to Syracuse.com for Syracuse is 94 degrees, and the record of 91 for July 1 was set in 1954. However, on Wednesday, most of Upstate will likely get about a half-inch of rain from thunderstorms. During the weekend very little rain is expected. Enjoy!