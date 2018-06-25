Two New York Cities in Top 10 for July 4th Celebrations

WalletHub's list of 2018's Best Places for 4th of July Celebrations includes one New York market that comes as no shock and another that may surprise you.

In compiling the list, the folks at WalletHub measured U.S. cities in everything from the cost of hot dogs to hospitalization following Independence Day injuries. A total of 19 different metrics were considered and broken down into five major categories before cities received rankings.

New York City (boasting a great skyline and rooftop parties like the one pictured above) once again came out on top overall.

Even though the Big Apple placed just 89th out of 100 metro areas measured in Affordability, it was ranked in the top five of three sub-categories--Activities/Attractions, Safety/Accessibility, and July 4th Display.

Manhattan was next-to-last in average beer and wine prices. And it took fourth place in Fewest DUI-Related Fatalities Per Capita--maybe due to reduced automotive speeds in its often gridlocked streets.

Buffalo also scored poorly in Affordability, but very well in other areas to grade out at #10 overall.

It's interesting to compare the 2018 results to the 2017 list, when New York City was 13th overall and Buffalo was third.

No other New York cities made the list, but the Central New York port city of Oswego certainly deserves a mention for the spectacular fireworks display it produces on the shores of Lake Ontario as part of its annual Harborfest celebration in late July.

What's the best CNY spot for the 4th?