The strange sound as the car owner found was easily traceable when he opens the hood to jump start the car and found a large Timber Rattlesnake resting on the engine.

A call was placed to DEC for help and they responded to the complaint in the town of Hancock. When the officers arrived they found the rattlesnake resting on the engine block.

The motorist told the officers he had opened the hood to jump-start the motor and heard the distinct sound of a rattlesnake. Once disturbed the snake moved over to the battery and curled up there. The two officers from the DEC confirmed the snake was indeed a very poisonous timber rattler just looking for some shelter.