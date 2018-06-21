Eddie Vedder ‘Completely’ Loses Voice, Pearl Jam Show Postponed

Pearl Jam had to postpone tonight's concert in London after Eddie Vedder came down with a case of laryngitis.

The band expects to make up the show sometime next month, and will play the next date on its touring calendar on Friday in Milan.

"Pearl Jam are very sorry to announce that they will be unable to perform tonight's show at the O2 Arena in London," they posted on Twitter. "The band is working on rescheduling the concert date for mid-July. Singer Eddie Vedder has completely lost his voice. He is on vocal rest for the next few days in an effort to heal and perform the remainder of the tour dates. It's the first time ever having to postpone a show for this reason. Ed and the band are gutted thinking of all the folks who have traveled and made plans. Sending their biggest apologies out to everyone. And huge gratitude for the continued support."

As it stands now, the European leg of Pearl Jam's tour, which began last week in Amsterdam, runs through July 14. After that, they'll play a handful of stadium dates in the U.S.

They also plan to release a new album this year, but no details have been announced yet. The project's first single, "Can't Deny Me," went out to members of their fan club earlier this year before debuting to the general public a few days later with news of the upcoming LP.