Dee Snider fans can look forward to soundtracking their summer with For the Love of Metal. Confirming earlier word from the former Twisted Sister frontman, his latest solo effort has been scheduled for a July release.

Due in stores July 27 and available to pre-order now through Snider's label in a variety of configurations and deluxe packages, For the Love of Metal finds Snider working alongside Hatebreed singer Jamey Jasta, who produced the project and is credited with nudging him back into the studio in the first place.

"I was like, who's producing? He said, 'I am,'" Snider recalled of their first conversation. "So we went in the studio, no record deal, and people started flocking: Lamb of God, Disturbed, Howard Jones, Alissa White-Gluz. It amazed me, the enthusiasm and excitement."

Snider adds to that enthusiasm and excitement with some of his own in his video statement on the LP, which you can watch below. "For the first time in decades — since, I think, the Widowmaker days of the '90s — I've got new, contemporary metal," he told fans. "Coming up with a name for this record, there was only one name. Jamey thought of it, and I said, 'That's the name, man.' For the Love of Metal. Because I'm O.G. — I'm the original metalhead."

Following For the Love of Metal's release, Snider will take to the road in support of the album, with tour dates already scheduled for the Skogsröjet Festival in Sweden and the Alcatraz Metal Festival in Belgium during early August; further shows are expected to be added to the calendar shortly. Visit Snider's official site for more information, and check out the complete For the Love of Metal track listing below.