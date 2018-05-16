As the school year winds down, the kids will soon be saying they're bored. Entertain them at Marquee Cinemas in New Hartford with free Summer Kids Movies.

Every Tuesday and Wednesday morning at 9:30 two movies will be available to choose from for free. Here's this Summer's free movie lineup:

July 3 & 4

Boss Baby

Despicable Me

July 10 & 11

Despicable Me 2

Smurfs - The Lost Village

July 17 & 18

Captain Underpants

The Lego Batman Movie

July 24 & 25

The Angry Birds Movie

Despicable Me 3

July 31 & Aug 1

The Emoji Movie

Minions

Aug 7 & 8

Sing

The Lego Ninjago Movie

Aug 14 & 15

Ferdinand

My Little Pony the Movie

Aug 21 & 22

Paddington 2

The Secret Life of Pets

When: Tuesday & Wednesday July 3rd to August 22nd at 9:30am

Where: Marquee Cinemas in the Orchard Plaza in New Hartford

Cost: Free admission

Need more information? Call 315-768-3184 or visit marqueecinemas.com.