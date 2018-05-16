Free Movies for Kids at Marquee Cinemas in New Hartford This Summer
As the school year winds down, the kids will soon be saying they're bored. Entertain them at Marquee Cinemas in New Hartford with free Summer Kids Movies.
Every Tuesday and Wednesday morning at 9:30 two movies will be available to choose from for free. Here's this Summer's free movie lineup:
July 3 & 4
Boss Baby
Despicable Me
July 10 & 11
Despicable Me 2
Smurfs - The Lost Village
July 17 & 18
Captain Underpants
The Lego Batman Movie
July 24 & 25
The Angry Birds Movie
Despicable Me 3
July 31 & Aug 1
The Emoji Movie
Minions
Aug 7 & 8
Sing
The Lego Ninjago Movie
Aug 14 & 15
Ferdinand
My Little Pony the Movie
Aug 21 & 22
Paddington 2
The Secret Life of Pets
When: Tuesday & Wednesday July 3rd to August 22nd at 9:30am
Where: Marquee Cinemas in the Orchard Plaza in New Hartford
Cost: Free admission
Need more information? Call 315-768-3184 or visit marqueecinemas.com.