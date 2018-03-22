This past Saturday (March 17), a funeral for Charles Manson took place in Porterville, Calif. Following his cremation at the funeral home, guests listened to covers of Manson's songs that had been recorded by Guns N' Roses and the Beach Boys .

The news comes via the Porterville Recorder , who add that the cult leader's own recordings were also played at the service, which was attended by 20 family members and friends, including Manson Family member Sandra Good. Manson died on Nov. 17, 2017 at the age of 83 from cardiac arrest, respiratory failure and colon cancer .

Despite having died four months earlier, Manson had not been given a funeral because there had been a dispute between three claimants for the rights to his remains. Last week, a judge ruled that his grandson, Jason Freeman, was to be granted custody of his body. Freeman's father, Charles White, took his own life in 1993.

In 1993, Guns N' Roses released "Look at Your Game Girl" as a hidden track on "The Spaghetti Incident?" with Axl Rose saying "Thanks, Chas" at the end. Another Manson song, "Cease to Exist," had been rewritten by Dennis Wilson of the Beach Boys as "Never Learn Not to Love" and released as the b-side of 1968's "Bluebirds Over the Mountain" and on 20/20 as a Wilson composition, Manson was so angry that he went to Wilson's house with a loaded gun. Upon learning that Wilson wasn't home, he left a bullet and a message with the housekeeper.

Manson's versions of both songs and 11 others were released in 1970 as Lie: The Love and Terror Cult . At the time, Manson was awaiting trial for the murders of seven people, including actress Sharon Tate. The trial resulted in he and four members of his Family being convicted of murder and sentenced to death, although they were reduced to life in prison when California abolished the death penalty.