Utica Police are investigating a homicide that occurred on the 1600 block of Steuben Street Wednesday evening.

According to UPD Lt. Bryan Coromato, police responded to a report of "shots fired" at the residence just before 8:00 p.m. Upon arrival officers discovered a male victim with injuries from gunfire.

50-year-old Quintin Horner was treated at the scene by Utica Fire and transported to St. Elizabeth's where he died during surgery.

If you have any information whatsoever on this case you're asked to contact Utica Police at 315-223-3531. All calls can be kept confidential.