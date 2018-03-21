Following nearly 50 years of touring the world, Bruce Springsteen has made himself cozy in the intimate Walter Kerr Theatre. He's been performing his one-man show Springsteen on Broadway there five times a week since October, and he's just announced an additional 81 shows to what was originally slated for an eight-week run.

He was previously scheduled to wrap the show on June 30, before extending it for the third time, now bringing the total to 236 nights. The additional performances will keep Springsteen on Broadway from July 10 to Dec. 15, with tickets for the just-added shows going on sale March 28 at 11AM through Ticketmaster Verified Fan.

Through the Verified Fan process , ticket-buyers register in advance and are vetted by Ticketmaster as genuine fans as opposed to scalpers or a computer program. Of those determined to be actual fans, a lottery decides whether they ultimately receive a code that allows them to shop for tickets.

Demand for tickets has been high from the start, and the show's continuing rave reviews from fans and celebrities have not helped those looking to score a ticket. But according to Springsteen's website, tickets will be available on this go-round only to fans who previously have been shut out. "In order to recognize the tremendous number of fans who previously participated but have not had the opportunity to shop for tickets, for this on-sale, only fans who previously registered, and have not purchased tickets, will be eligible to receive an invitation to the on-sale," reads a statement. "Eligible fans will receive additional information on Monday, March 26, to prepare in advance."