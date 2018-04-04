Who knew the first look at Netflix’s horror-tinged Sabrina reboot would be so adorable? See for yourself, as the character’s Chilling Adventures don’t look nearly so chilling in set photos of Kiernan Shipka and our new Harvey.

Seeing as Netflix’s not-formally-titled Chilling Adventures of Sabrina has begun production in Vancouver, writer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa shared a first look at what appears to be set photos of the show’s central couple. Mad Men alum Kiernan Shipka takes over the title role of Sabrina Spellman (the series is based on the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina comic, not the TGIF show), while Ross Lynch plays Harvey Kinkle. Before things get too supernatural , check out the young stars:

Already booked for two seasons on Netflix , the new series will also feature Doctor Who favorite Michelle Gomez as Madam Satan, Wonder Woman and Lord of the Rings stars Lucy Davis and Miranda Otto as Hilda and Zelda Spellman, Bronson Pinchot as Sabrina’s principal and more. The series will not cross over with The CW’s Riverdale ( yet ), even as The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina was initially developed as a spinoff under the same Archie Comics banner.

It isn’t clear when Netflix might premiere the new series, but stay tuned for more official looks in the meantime.