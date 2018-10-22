Arrest Made In Threat At New York Mills High School

The Oneida County Sheriff's Office says a juvenile has been arrested in connection with a threat of violence made against New York Mills High School last week.

The student was charged with falsely reporting an incident and disorderly conduct.

Deputies worked with school officials and determined there was no immediate threat to any students at the school.

The Sheriff's Office says based on the defendant's age, no further information will be released.

The juvenile is set to appear before Oneida County Juvenile Probation on a later date.

The New York Mills School District Superintendent released the following statement regarding the incident:

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Department has charged a NY Mills student with disorderly conduct and falsely reporting an incident stemming from statements made by that student to another student on Thursday, October 18, 2018. The NY Mills Union Free School District is continuing to work with the Sheriff’s Department and has cooperated fully with the investigation; the District is also following our Student Code of Conduct as it relates to the student involved. The safety of the students and staff remains a top priority of this district. We continue to encourage our students to report any incident that concerns them so that it can be addressed as quickly as possible.

Thank you for all you do to partner with us in keeping our school district safe and secure.

Joanne Shelmidine, Ed. D.

Superintendent of Schools