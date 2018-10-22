“Homecoming is a safe space to process your military experience and think about what comes next.” That’s what Julia Roberts ‘ Heidi Bergman says with an unnerving smile in the new series from the Mr. Robot creator. But based on the latest trailer, that seems far from the truth.

In Homecoming , the new Amazon series from Sam Esmail, Roberts makes her TV debut as a caseworker who helps soldiers transition back into civilian life. But the company she works for seems to be harboring some dark secrets. The new trailer jumps between the present day where Heidi is now working as a waitress – you’ll notice the aspect ratio is different for these sequences – and four years prior to whatever shady activities went down at the Homecoming Support Center. The trailer teases a little bit more about the mysterious plot and ratchets up the tension with an eerie score.

Here’s the official synopsis:

Homecoming is a mind-bending psychological thriller starring Julia Roberts and directed by Sam Esmail (creator of MR. ROBOT). Heidi Bergman (Roberts) is a caseworker at the Homecoming Transitional Support Center, a Geist Group facility helping soldiers transition back to civilian life. Walter Cruz (Stephan James) is one of these soldiers, eager to begin the next phase of his life. Overseeing Heidi and the facility is Colin Belfast (Bobby Cannavale), an ambitious company man whose manic demands point to questionable motives. Four years later, Heidi has started a new life, living with her mother (Sissy Spacek) and working as a small-town waitress, when a Department of Defense auditor (Shea Whigham) comes to her with questions about why she left the Homecoming facility. Heidi begins to realize that there’s a whole other story behind the story she’s been telling herself.

The 10 episode series is based on the scripted podcast of the same name from Eli Horowitz and Micah Bloomberg, which also featured voice work by Catherine Keener, Oscar Isaac, David Schwimmer, Amy Sedaris, and David Cross. By the looks of the first two trailers , and the fact that every episode is a short and sweet 30 minutes (can more shows do this please?), it looks like something you’ll definitely want to binge. Homecoming premieres on Amazon Prime on November 2.