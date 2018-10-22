Bill Engvall will perform a couple of shows early next year. Hmmm, tickets might be a great Christmas gift.

The Del Lago Resort & Casino has announced Bill Engvall will perform 2 shows at The Vine Saturday, Jan. 26 at 5 and 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale at noon Friday, Oct. 26, and may be purchased in person at the del Lago Resort & Casino box office, by calling the box office at 315-946-1695 or at dellagoresort.com/entertainment.

Bill Engvall is a Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum recording artist and one of the top comedians in the country. Most recently, he was a contestant on the 17th season of ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars” and made it to the finals as a fan favorite. Engvall’s first album, “Here’s Your Sign,” is certified platinum and held the No. 1 position on the Billboard Comedy Chart for 15 straight weeks. Earlier this year, Engvall lent his voice to the animated comedy series “Bounty Hunters,” which aired on CMT. He previously starred in and executive produced the TBS sitcom “The Bill Engvall Show.” Engvall was part of the enormously successful Blue Collar Comedy concert films, which sold more than 9 million units and received a Grammy nomination.

Guests must be 21 to attend all shows at The Vine.

The del Lago Resort & Casino is a $440 million 205-room hotel, spa, and casino that features 1,956 slot machines and 99 gaming tables, including 14 poker tables located at 1133 State Route 414, Waterloo, Exit 41 of the New York State Thruway. Must be 21 or older to attend.

