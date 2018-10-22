Spectrum customers everywhere will see an increase in their bill in the next few weeks.

The Spectrum price hike will range from .51 cents to about $5.00 per billing cycle:

Broadcast TV surcharge: $8.85 to $9.95.

Spectrum receivers: $6.99 to $7.50.

Spectrum Internet for customers with TV subscription : $54.99 to $59.99.

Spectrum Internet for customers with no TV subscription: $64.99 to $65.99.

No change to package prices of Spectrum TV or Spectrum Voice.

Local SYR reports the New York State Public Service Commission issued Spectrum with a December 24th deadline showing an exit plan from NY as the company had not expanded the reach of its network as promised when it merged with Time Warner Cable back in 2016.

