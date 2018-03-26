Steely Dan Announce Themed Performances for 2018

Steely Dan fans have more to look forward to this year than the band's co-headlining jaunt with the Doobie Brothers .

The current lineup led by co-founder Donald Fagen is also plotting a residency that will include a series of themed shows featuring performances of complete albums from the group's classic catalog.

News of the special shows comes courtesy of Steely Dan's Facebook page, where it's revealed that Fagen and the rest of the group will settle in at the Beacon Theatre in New York for a nine-night stand that's scheduled to begin Oct. 17. On order are performances of the albums Countdown to Ecstasy, The Royal Scam , Aja and Gaucho , as well as Fagen’s debut solo outing The Nightfly , plus a "greatest hits" night and another reserved for songs being played "by popular demand."

Alongside the themed show announcements, Steely Dan revealed another spate of upcoming shows being added to the tour calendar, all also taking place during October. They'll be in Richmond, Va., on Oct. 1; Pittsburgh on Oct. 8; Buffalo on Oct. 9; Baltimore on Oct. 11; and Bethlehem, Penn., on Oct. 14. A special pre-sale for American Express cardholders is scheduled to begin March 27 at 10AM local time, with tickets going on sale to the general public three days later.

Steely Dan's October shows cap an already busy year of touring that's set to begin on May 10, when the band hits the road with the Doobie Brothers. For ticketing information about those shows — and more details regarding the upcoming Beacon residency — visit the group's official site .