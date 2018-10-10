5 Classic Concerts Turn 40 From The Aud
The year was 1978. The venue, The Aud in Utica. Several amazing acts performed live for Central New Yorkers.
Bruce Springsteen- November 14th 1978
Setlist provided by Setlist.fm:
Set I
Rave On!
(Sonny West cover)
Badlands
Streets of Fire
Spirit in the Night
Darkness on the Edge of Town
Factory
The Promised Land
Prove It All Night
Racing in the Street
Thunder Road
Jungleland
Set II
High School Confidential
(Jerry Lee Lewis cover)
Fire
Candy's Room
Because the Night
(Patti Smith Group cover)
Point Blank
Mona / She's the One / Gloria
Backstreets
Rosalita (Come Out Tonight)
Encore:
Born to Run
Louie Louie
(Richard Berry cover)
Detroit Medley
Quarter to Three
(Gary “U.S.” Bonds cover)""
REO Speedwagon- September 23rd 1978
Setlist provided by Setlist.FM:
Say You Love Me or Say Goodnight
Like You Do
Lucky for You
Son of a Poor Man
Roll With the Changes
Being Kind (Can Hurt Someone Sometimes)
Keep Pushin'
The Unidentified Flying Tuna Trot
Guitar Solo
(Gary Richrath)
157 Riverside Avenue
Ridin' the Storm Out
Encore:
Golden Country
Little Queenie"
Black Sabbath- September 7th 1978
No set list available online from this show.
England Dan & John Ford Coley- February 20th 1978
No set list available online from this show.