Owner Of Prestige Limo Service Taken Into Custody

The owner of the limo company that was involved in the Schoharie crash that claimed 20 lives has been arrested by New York State Police.

New York State Police in Latham have taken Nauman Hussain, operator of Prestige Limo, into custody following a controlled traffic stop on I-787.

According to the Associated Press, Hussain was the day-to-day operator of Prestige Limousine, and the son of the company's owner.

Charges are pending at this time and it isn't clear why Hussain was taken into custody.

This story is developing and WIBX will update you as soon as more information is released.