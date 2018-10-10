State Police are continuing their investigation into the tragic limousine accident that claimed the lives of 20 people Saturday in Schoharie.

The accident happened Saturday, October 6th, 2018 just after 2 p.m. State and Federal officials are in possession of the airbag control module, which would be considered the vehicle's black box. The post-crash data is being analyzed and interviews are still being conducted.

State Police have officially released the names of the victims killed, including the driver.

Limousine Passengers

Axel J. Steenburg, 29, Amsterdam, NY

Richard M. Steenburg, 34, Johnstown, NY

Amy L. Steenburg, 29, Amsterdam, NY

Allison King, 31, Ballston Spa, NY

Mary E. Dyson, 33, Watertown, NY

Robert J. Dyson, 34, Watertown, NY

Abigail M. Jackson, 34, Amsterdam, NY

Matthew W. Coons, 27, Johnstown, NY

Savannah D. Bursese, 24, Johnstown, NY

Patrick K. Cushing, 31, Troy, NY

Amanda D. Halse, 26, Troy, NY

Erin R. McGowan, 34, Amsterdam, NY

Shane T. McGowan, 30, Amsterdam, NY

Amanda Rivenburg, 29, Colonie, NY

Adam G. Jackson, 34, Amsterdam, NY

Rachael K. Cavosie, 30, Waterford, NY

Michael C. Ukaj, 34, Johnstown, NY

Limousine Driver

Scott T. Lisinicchia, 53, Lake George, NY

Pedestrians

Brian Hough, 46, Moravia, NY

James Schnurr, 70, Kerhonkson, NY

Authorities say several victims were active on their phones and social media prior to the crash. Police are asking anyone who may have been in contact with one of the victims to get in contact with them as soon as possible.

During the course of the investigation, so far, authorities learned that the limousine driver did not have the appropriate license to operate the vehicle. According to State Police,

In New York State, a limo with 15 or more seats available, excluding the driver, falls under the definition of a bus and requires a Passenger endorsement ‘P’. The operator of the limo involved in this collision required the ‘P’ endorsement, which the driver did not possess.

The investigation is ongoing and Governor Andrew Cuomo has ordered flags lowered to half-staff until all the victims of this tragedy have been buried. Our thoughts and prayers are with the loved ones of those who lost their life.