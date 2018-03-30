YWCA Announces Salute To Outstanding Women Winners

The YWCA Mohawk Valley announced the winners of the 30th annual Salute to Outstanding Women Awards on Thursday night at Valentino's in Washington Mills.

Winners were named in nine different categories. The Salute Academy Class of 2018 is:

Education, Amy Guerrero

Entrepreneur, Sarita Ruiz

Healthcare , Allison Beatrice

Human and Public Service , Sandra Soroka

Professions/Business and Industry , Morgan Jordan

STEAM, Christina Warner

Social Justice , Pri Paw

Outstanding Youth , Dah Eh

Unsung Heroine, Delores Caruso

The 2018 Salute to Outstanding Women Celebration will take place on Thursday, May 17th at Harts Hill inn in Whitesboro, from 5:30 to 8:30.

For tickets, visit ywcamv.org/salute.