YWCA Announces Salute To Outstanding Women Winners
The YWCA Mohawk Valley announced the winners of the 30th annual Salute to Outstanding Women Awards on Thursday night at Valentino's in Washington Mills.
Winners were named in nine different categories. The Salute Academy Class of 2018 is:
- Education, Amy Guerrero
- Entrepreneur, Sarita Ruiz
- Healthcare, Allison Beatrice
- Human and Public Service, Sandra Soroka
- Professions/Business and Industry, Morgan Jordan
- STEAM, Christina Warner
- Social Justice, Pri Paw
- Outstanding Youth, Dah Eh
- Unsung Heroine, Delores Caruso
The 2018 Salute to Outstanding Women Celebration will take place on Thursday, May 17th at Harts Hill inn in Whitesboro, from 5:30 to 8:30.
For tickets, visit ywcamv.org/salute.