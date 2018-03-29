Expect Snow For Easter Morning

This isn't an April Fools Day for your Easter Sunday. We will see some snow in Central New York.

The National Weather Service office in Binghamton is reporting Easter Sunday will be very cold and windy with scattered snow showers. Don't freak out and change your plans just yet, because they are also reporting It won't be much snow. We could see maybe an inch or 2.

"With temperatures rising above freezing by noon, and highs around 34 or 35, (the snow) will be hard-pressed to stick to paved surfaces," said weather service meteorologist Joanne LaBounty.

It isn't unheard of to expect snow on Easter.

