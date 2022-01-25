Your Favorite Maple Syrup Spot In New York Is Returning For The 2022 Season

February is nearing and everyone is in for a sweet surprise. Your favorite maple syrup destination in Central New York is returning next month for their 2022 season.

Cartwright's Maple Tree Inn is set to reopen on February 8th this year. They have been selling their famous buckwheat pancakes since 1963 at their spot in Angelica, NY. Nearly 60 years selling pancakes seems like a long time, but the business was started far before then.

Founder Ronald Cartwright's great-great grandfather began producing maple syrup way back in the 1850's. That syrup was made into sugar canes that were sent to Geneseo, Dalton, Mount Morris, and Dunda. The farm was eventually bought by Ronald's grandfather, Austin Cartwright, in 1913. Between then and 1963, the family continued on the family tradition. Even with shacks on the farm burning in 1937 and 1962.

Ronald Cartwright, along with his wife Virginia, then built the Maple Tree Inn and has sold their syrup from there ever since. Over 10,000 trees are tapped every year, with all the syrup going into a state-of-the-art wood-fired evaporator. Back in 2006, Cartwright became the first syrup producer in the U.S. to own and operate an evaporator of this sorts.

The family continues to keep the family business up and running. Ronald and Virginia's children and grandchildren remain heavily involved in every level of the process. Virginia herself holds the business true to their family traditions.

The season this year will run from Tuesday, February 8th until Sunday, April 10th. You can find more information by visiting the Maple Tree Inn's website.

