Learn How to Make Pure Maple Syrup at The Root Farm in Sauquoit

Love maple syrup? Learn the history and where it comes from at a how-to maple syrup workshop hosted by The Root Farm.

It takes a lot of work to turn the sap from a maple tree into maple syrup, and cooperation from a very finicky mother nature.

The Root Farm, located at 2860 King Road in Sauquoit, is hosting two more how-to maple syrup workshops. Space is limited, and you must RSVP at 315- 731-0985 for Saturday, March 20th, or Sunday, March 21 event.

While there, you can purchase your tickets for their pancake breakfast-to-go on March 27 from 9 to Noon.

Maple Syrup Fun Facts:

Did you know it takes about 40 gallons of sap are required to produce one gallon of finished syrup? And that amount can vary from 20 to 60 gallons or more, depending primarily on sap sugar content.

A healthy maple tree produces sap for years, possibly decades. New York State Maple says some trees have been producing sap for more than 100 years. A healthy tree, when properly tapped, should not suffer any adverse health effects and should be able to produce sap for many years to come.

Maple syrup is loaded with antioxidants like berries, flaxseed, and red wine. It carries 54 antioxidant compounds, which help protect the body against free radicals.

The sap will flow when there are cold nights and warm sunny days.

A maple tree must be around 45 years old before it is tapped for syrup making.

Grades of maple syrup are for the color and flavor. Grade A is lighter and milder than grade B.