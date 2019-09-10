This year WOUR is blowing out 50 candles. We are celebrating on Sunday October 20th at the Adirondack Bank Center with one heck of a party with Garden Entertainment.

Join us for 50th Birthday Concert including music from: Silver Arrow, Blue Oyster Cult, and Creedence Clearwater Revisited.

WOUR 50TH BIRTHDAY LINEUP

SILVER ARROW

Photo via silverarrowband.com

Based out of Syracuse, New York, Silver Arrow Band started performing together in 2012 and since then, they have made a name for themselves through high energy performances across the country. They have performed with Imagine Dragons, Beyoncé, Bon Jovi, Justin Timberlake, Lady Gaga, Stevie Wonder, Sting, Taylor Swift, and more.

BLUE OYSTER CULT

Photo via nordicpix/eBay

For over four decades, Blue Öyster Cult has been thrilling fans of intelligent hard rock worldwide with powerful albums loaded with classic songs. Indeed, the Long Island, NY-­‐based band is revered within the hard rock and heavy metal scene for its pioneering work. Blue Öyster Cult occupies a unique place in rock history because it's one of very few hard rock/heavy metal bands to earn both genuine mainstream critical acclaim as well as commercial success. The band is often cited as a major influence by other acts such as Metallica, and BÖC was listed in VH1's countdown of the greatest hard rock bands of all time.

CREEDENCE CLEARWATER REVISITED

Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

Cosmo and Stu launched their Creedence Clearwater Revisited project in 1995 to once again perform live in concert the hit songs of Creedence Clearwater Revival -- touchstones of a generation. “The rhythm section, Doug Clifford’s drums and Stu Cook’s bass is a hallmark of Creedence Clearwater Revival,” notes udiscovermusic.com. Since their first show, the legendary rhythm section has been thrilled by the outpouring of affection for the new band. World tours and a platinum selling album Recollection followed. The astounding response has been driven in part by new generations of fans who, as Cosmo says, “weren’t even born when the music came out.”

HOW TO BUY TICKETS

WOUR LISTENERS GET PRE SALE ACCESS

Presale tickets are available beginning on Tuesday, September 10 at 10am for WOUR listeners, as well as Comets and Utica City Season Ticket Members, and will run until 10pm on Wednesday, September 11th. Enter the code "WOUR" when checking out.

The general public on-sale will begin at 10 am on Thursday, via the Adirondack Bank Center box office, online at empirestatetix.com, or by calling 315-790-9070. The show will begin at 6pm.