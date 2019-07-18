Rome’s Toccolana Club Ready for Annual World Series of Bocce

The World Series of Bocce kicks off in Rome on Thursday night.

Thousands flock to the Toccolana Club on East Dominick Street, many to compete for the $7,000 first place prize, while others show up for the LIVE music and see friends and family who come home each year to take-in the weekend tournament.

Bernie Colangelo gives the Keeler in the Morning crew a little history and a tour of the facility:

Keeler in the Morning was LIVE from the Toccolana Club on Thursday morning and got the inside look and history on the huge event. Several thousand people are expected to attend some portion of the tournament this weekend.