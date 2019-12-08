Wonder Woman Roars Into the ’80s With First ’WW84’ Trailer

How does it feel, to have a new Wonder Woman movie coming out next year, with music by New Order in the trailer? This is a pretty wild world, isn’t it?

After debuting at CCXP in Brazil, the first full trailer for Wonder Woman 1984 is now online. Gal Gadot reprises her role as Wonder Woman, and Chris Pine is back as well as Steve Trevor, although exactly how his character has not only returned to life after dying in the last movie and hasn’t aged a day in like 60 years remains to be seen. It probably has something to do with Max Lord, played by Pedro Pascal (AKA the dude who plays The Mandalorian, minus the silver helmet).

Here’s the trailer:

The film’s official synopsis:

Fast forward to the 1980s as Wonder Woman’s next big screen adventure finds her facing two all-new foes: Max Lord and The Cheetah. With director Patty Jenkins back at the helm and Gal Gadot returning in the title role, “Wonder Woman 1984” is Warner Bros. Pictures’ follow up to the DC Super Hero’s first outing, 2017’s record-breaking “Wonder Woman,” which took in $822 million at the worldwide box office. The film also stars Chris Pine as Steve Trevor, Kristen Wiig as The Cheetah, Pedro Pascal as Max Lord, Robin Wright as Antiope, and Connie Nielsen as Hippolyta.

There are also four new character posters for the film of Gadot, Pine, Pascal, and Wiig:

Well, that skirt is certainly a look! Guess she’s playing the Cheetah all right. Wonder Woman 1984 opens in theaters on June 5, 2020.