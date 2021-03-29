One man is facing charges and one woman suffered multiple facial injuries as a result of a domestic dispute in the Town of Verona.

The Oneida County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to a home in Verona late Sunday night after a neighbor heard yelling and screaming at the address. Officials say, when deputies arrived the male suspect had already left the scene, but the female victim was left with visible injuries to her face. The victim told deputies she had been punched several times in the face with the closed fist of her alleged attacker. The female victim also indicated to authorities the suspect had taken her cell phone with him when he left.

While the female victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of her injuries, Oneida County Sheriff's officials say deputies immediately began the search for 34-year-old Christopher Skinner. Authorities issued a BOLO (Be On The Look Out) order for Skinner and his vehicle and eventually he was located in the City of Oneida by Oneida Police. Officials say he was taken into custody without incident. Skinner was transported to the Oneida County Law Enforcement Building and was charged with Assault and Petit Larceny.

If you or someone you know is experiencing any form of domestic violence, know that there is help out there. You can contact the YWCA locally in Oneida County at 315-797-7740 or in Herkimer County at 315-866-4120. Those hotlines are operated 24 hours a day and are completely confidential. It's important to know the signs of domestic abuse and how to help try and stop it. For more information visit https://www.ywcamv.org/.