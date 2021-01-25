Woman Killed While Crossing Seneca Turnpike In New Hartford

A woman is dead following a car-pedestrian accident in the Town of New Hartford.

Police say officers responded to the scene of an accident on Seneca Turnpike near the intersection of Oakdale at approximately 10:13 p.m. Saturday.

Officials say their investigation revealed a vehicle struck the pedestrian as she was crossing the road. Following the collision the woman was transported to St. Elizabeth's Hospital in Utica by Edwards Ambulance, according to police.

Officials say, when the woman arrived at the hospital, she was pronounced dead. At this time the identities of the pedestrian and driver are not being released and the accident is still being investigated.

The New Hartford Police were assisted at the scene by New York State Police, the New York State Department of Transportation and the New Hartford Fire Department.