Police are looking for assistance from the public in their investigation of a fatal accident that took place in Oneida County on Sunday.

Emergency responders were called to State Route 365 near South Side Road in the town of Trenton just after midnight on Sunday, April 24, 2022. The location is down the road from the Hinckley Reservoir and near the West Canada Creek.

State Route 365 near South Side Road in Trenton, New York via Google Maps (April 2022)

According to a written release from the New York State Police, the preliminary investigation showed that 47-year-old Michael W. Grems of Frankfort, New York was walking "in the roadway" when he was hit by a 2003 Ford pickup truck being driven by 45-year-old James J. Alsheimer of Cold Brook, New York. Alsheimer was driving eastbound on Route 365 when he came into contact with Grems.

Police say that the roadway was dark and unlighted at the time.

Grems was pronounced dead at the scene.

The NYSP says that Alsheimer was evaluated at the scene by a New York State Drug Recognition Expert (DRE), "who determined [that there was] no alcohol or drug impairment."

Witnesses to the accident or anyone with information that may be helpful to the investigation is asked to call the New York State Police.

It is not believed that any other vehicles were involved. No other physical injuries were reported.

The investigation is continuing.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. At the time of this posting no charges have been filed and no additional information is available.]

