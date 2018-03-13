Winter Weather Advisory Remains In Effect Until 2AM Thursday

The National Weather Service out of Binghamton has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Central New York through Thursday morning.

This advisory has been put in place for Onondaga, Madison and Oneida Counties. The Weather Service is reporting that Central New York could see up to five inches of snow throughout your Tuesday, and we could see up to 20 inches in several locations before Thursday:

Total snow accumulations will be 10 to 15 inches, with localized amounts up to 20 inches. This will be a long duration light snow event."

Plan on slippery road conditions, and prepared for reduced visibilities at times. Please use caution out on the roads.

