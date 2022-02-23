Winter Storm Watch: Expect Heavy Snow Across Central New York
Get your snow shovels ready and get ready to fire up your snowblowers, a major winter storm is expected to dump 7 to 10 inches of snow on central New York from late Thursday evening through Friday evening.
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for Northern Oneida County, Southern Oneida Count, Otsego, Onondaga and Madison Counties.
The NWS says travel could be very difficult at times and the hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
11 Of The Worst Roads To Drive On During A Central NY Snowstorm
The Actual 11 Seasons New York State Has
Mother Nature Buries Northern Oneida County in First Big Snowstorm of Season
The first massive snowstorm of the season was a doozy, at least for some. The Utica area only saw a few inches of lake effect snow but Northern Oneida County had more, a lot more.