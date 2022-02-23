Winter Storm Watch: Expect Heavy Snow Across Central New York

Get your snow shovels ready and get ready to fire up your snowblowers, a major winter storm is expected to dump 7 to 10 inches of snow on central New York from late Thursday evening through Friday evening.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for Northern Oneida County, Southern Oneida Count, Otsego, Onondaga and Madison Counties.

The NWS says travel could be very difficult at times and the hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.

