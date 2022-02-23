Celebrate Winter In The Finger Lakes With This First Ever Winter Carnival

If you're in need of a way to reinvigorate your dying love for the winter, there's an event coming you don't want to miss. And the good news is it isn't too far away.

The Inaugural Finger Lakes Winter Carnival is coming next month to Canandaigua Lake. The festivities will take place at the Lake House on Canandaigua Event Barn and all throughout downtown Canandaigua. It will run from March 18-20th with a different theme set for every day.

The three day event celebrates the winter months and everything the Finger Lakes has to offer during this chilly season. Indulge in the region's best local shops, food, and beverages, all in one place.

The Lakeside Winter Carnival is hosting special events each day based on the daily theme. Here is a break down of each days theme and what will be going on during the event.

Friday, March 18th - Shop the Finger Lakes

  • Extended hours and specials at Finger Lakes Shops
  • Food trucks
  • Snowboard demonstrations
  • Fireworks!!!

Saturday, March 19th - Sip the Finger Lakes

  • Finger Lakes breweries, wineries, cider houses and distilleries offering deals
  • Lakefront igloo beverages experiences
  • Bristol Mountain hosting Northeast Freestyle Skiing Junior Championships
  • Winter Carnival Parade w/ Freestyle Ski Athletes
  • More food trucks!

Sunday, March 20th - Taste the Finger Lakes

  • Finger Lakes restaurants and bars offering deals
  • Lakefront igloo dining experiences
  • Ice bar beverage tastings.

It's the First Finger Lakes Winter Carnival, March 18-20th in Canandaigua, NY. You can go to their website for more information.

