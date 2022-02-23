It Makes Logical Sense That New York Actually Has 11 Seasons

You've got to love the weather in Central New York right? While in reality there are only 4 seasons, in the Empire State it sure feels like 11.

Spring, Summer, Fall, and Winter, are the seasons. But for New York, drastic changes in each season seem to happen every year like clockwork. The past few days of mid-fifty degree days are typical for late February and March. It happens each year enough to where it almost could be a trend.

On the flip side of the coin, in summer, usually late August or early September, we will see a few fifty-degree days surrounded by a bunch of eighty-degree days. Yet again, it feels like it could be a trend. Should the world maybe begin to adopt another seasonal calendar?

Need another point to the argument? Well, in all reality, most times it feels like we go straight from winter to summer many times. Sometime in the month of May a switch gets flipped and boom, Summer. Sure we get the typical April showers, but it still feels very winter-esque. We even get snow in May sometimes, rare, but it can most certainly actually happen.

Think of it like daylight savings, if two states in the United States like Hawaii and Arizona can choose to not observe something the entirety of the country does, why can't New York just adopt having 11 seasons? Sure, it will be an adjustment to teach and learn, but surely we could handle that little bit of information, right?

The Actual 11 Seasons New York State Has

