Central New Yorkers Will Be Digging Out From Major Winter Storm

A significant winter storm will have central New Yorkers digging out Tuesday. Some may even be left without power.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning from 10am Monday until 4pm Tuesday, that may significantly impact travel.

The latest storm is expected to dump 7 to 12 inches and a few hundredths of an inch of ice south of I-90 in Oneida, Cortland, Tompkins, Schuyler, Steuben, Onondaga, Madison, Yates, Seneca and Southern Cayuga counties.

Photo Credit - Noaa.gov

A period of light snow will begin Monday morning. The heaviest snow is expected to move in late Monday night and last through Tuesday morning, causing problems with the early commute. Travel could be very difficult.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 511.

Monday: Snow, mainly after 9am. High near 27. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.

Monday Night: Snow, mainly after 9pm. Low around 22. New snow accumulation of around 5 inches.

Tuesday: Snow, mainly before 4pm. High near 32. New snow accumulation of around 2 inches.

Tuesday Night: A chance of snow before 7pm, then a chance of snow showers between 7pm and 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 7.

Keep Up-To-Date

Take us everywhere you go with our new App. Listen live with all of your favorite shows with fewer commercials. The new app lets you call, message or tweet at us anytime or send us photos and videos. The app also gives you the ability to receive notifications about breaking news, weather alerts, traffic advisories and school closings happening in and around Central New York.

Winter Weather Preparation:

Keep your cell phone charged and make sure you know where your backup power supply is.

Make sure all your flashlights have fresh batteries.

Fill your gas tank. You can use your car to keep warm and recharge devices.

Have some food available that you don’t need to cook.

**FOR POWER OUTAGES:

Get up to information on power outages throughout Central New York; where it’s out and when it’ll be restored with National Grid’s Power Outage Map.

National Grid also offers text alerts on the latest efforts to restore power.

To receive free text message alerts and updates, text the word STORM to NGRID (64743). E-mail alerts are available to customers who create an online profile on the company’s website. All alert services can be started and stopped at the customer’s request.

You can even report power outages or get the latest information at National Grid’s website.