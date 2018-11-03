William Shatner is boldly going where many celebrities have gone before. The Star Trek legend is the latest household name to release a Christmas album, and he's bringing some of music's biggest stars along for the ride.

Shatner Claus: The Christmas Album features the actor performing holiday standards alongside a litany of famous musicians. Collaborators include Henry Rollins on "Jingle Bells," ZZ Top 's Billy Gibbons on "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" and Iggy Pop on "Silent Night."

Members of the Cars , Lynyrd Skynyrd and Jethro Tull are also included on the album, which comes out today. The LP boasts one original song, “One for You, One for Me”.

Even though Shatner made a name for himself as an actor, he actually has a 50-year history as a recording artist. His distinct, spoken-word style of delivery has been parodied on many occasions, including an episode of Family Guy .

Shatner has frequently collaborated with artists from the rock world. In 2013, Yes bassist Billy Sherwood produced his LP, Ponder the Mystery , which featured guest spots from Steve Vai and the Doors’ Robby Krieger .

Shatner Claus is the 10th album of the actor’s career and his second LP of 2018. Earlier this year, he teamed with Alabama’s Jeff Cook for Why Not Me? , a collection of country songs. You can see the track listing for the Christmas album below.

William Shatner, 'Shatner Claus: The Christmas Album' Track Listing

1. “Jingle Bells” (featuring Henry Rollins)

2. “Blue Christmas" (featuring Brad Paisley)

3. “Little Drummer Boy" (featuring Joe Louis Walker)

4. “Winter Wonderland" (featuring Todd Rundgren, Artimus Pyle)

5. “Twas The Night Before Christmas" (featuring Mel Collins)

6. “Run Rudolph Run" (featuring Elliot Easton)

7. “O Come, O Come Emmanuel" (featuring Rick Wakeman)

8. “Silver Bells" (featuring Ian Anderson)

9. “One for You, One For Me"

10. “Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer" (featuring Billy Gibbons)

11. “Silent Night" (featuring Iggy Pop)

12. “White Christmas" (featuring Judy Collins)

13. “Feliz Navidad" (featuring Dani Bander)

14. "Jingle Bells" (featuring Henry Rollins) (Punk Rock Version) (Bonus Track)