Ric Ocasek’s Emotional Final Message

Ric Ocasek left a final message that gained additional meaning after his death, his family revealed.

The Cars frontman, who died on Sept. 15 as a result of heart disease, had completed a sketch that was discovered in his New York City apartment, where he'd been spending his last days with family. He was 70 (though some sources claim he was 75).

“Our dad was a prolific doodler,” a message posted on the band’s social media channels from Ocasek’s sons reads. “His passing was sudden, unexpected and beyond heartbreaking. Yesterday, we found this last doodle on his armchair. He couldn’t have known what it would end up meaning to us. We love him so much.”

The sketch shows a figure drawn in black and red, with the words “Never forget that look” written to its left and an arrow pointing toward it. Underneath, what might be a candle is included in the words “Keep on laughin’” and “It is what it is.” It looks like some other words have been crossed out on the right of the page.

Ocasek’s estranged wife, Paulina Porizkova, earlier said he was recovering from surgery and that she and two of his six sons, Jonathan and Oliver, were “making sure he was comfortable, ordering food and watching TV together.”

“I found him still asleep when bringing him his Sunday morning coffee," she said. "I touched his cheek to rouse him. It was then I realized that during the night he had peacefully passed on. We appreciate the great outpouring of love. We, his family and friends, are completely and utterly devastated by his untimely and unexpected death and would appreciate the privacy to mourn in private.”