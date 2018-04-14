Watch the Cars’ Last-Ever Appearance With Ric Ocasek

A reunion of the surviving members of the Cars at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ended up being their final appearance with Ric Ocasek, who was found dead in his Manhattan apartment about a year and a half later.

Ocasek took the stage on April 14, 2018 with a hot-pink guitar and a shiny silver suit, leading the Cars through "My Best Friend's Girl," "You Might Think," "Moving In Stereo" (which was particularly excellent) and "Just What I Needed."

They hadn't played together for seven years at that point. Drummer David Robinson and keyboardist Greg Hawkes apparently spent much of the group's most recent absence growing their hair, as both sported long silver manes. (Robinson also rocked a David Letterman-worthy beard.)

Even though the Cars didn't officially break up after their 2011 reunion album Move Like This, their last concert dated back to a set at Lollapalooza that summer.

Weezer's Scott Shriner handled bass chores at the Rock Hall in place of Benjamin Orr, who died of pancreatic cancer in 2000 at the age of 58.

"There are a few bands that influenced my musical passion as a young man and the Cars are at the top of the list," Shriner explained on Instagram earlier in the week, while announcing his appearance with the group. "Ric Ocasek, in particular, has been an integral part of Weezer's entire catalogue, and an inspiration to us all."

Ocasek produced Weezer's 1994 self-titled debut album, their 2001 "Green Album" and 2014's Everything Will Be Alright in the End.

Prior to their set, the Cars were inducted into the Rock Hall by Brandon Flowers. His band the Killers rode a similar blend of rock, pop and modern technology to multi-platinum success a generation later.