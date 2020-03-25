Why You Should Be Social Distancing, Explained with Skittles

Now, Skittles are not only yummy, but they're also helpful in explaining how the coronavirus spreads.

This video from PennLive.com starts with one Skittle, which represents someone infected with coronavirus. It takes an assumption that each infected person will transmit the virus to two more people, and shows how that pans out over 45 days.

If just one person social distances themselves, the number of infected people gets cut in half. Imagine if even more people stayed home. Help #FlattentheCurve. Stay home if you can.