Why are Circle K locations in Rome, Vernon, Sylvan Beach, Oneida, Canastoa, and Westmoreland not selling beer for the Super Bowl?

A number of liquor licenses belonging to Circle K properties throughout Central New York are listed as expired. According to the Rome Sentinel, the chain didn't lose their license per say, the issue is clerical in nature. Liquor licenses across their New York properties list the expiration date for the license being January 31st, 2021.

“Our Circle K management teams in New York state are currently working with the state to address an administrative error that occurred with the current licensing for our stores in the area, which, in turn, required us to liquidate product that was onsite,” representative Brian Ridgeway said in an emailed statement. “We expect to be re-licensed and begin to sell beer again soon at all Circle K locations that were affected in New York state,” he added.

In the meantime, Circle K stores across the state offered discounts on alcohol, with prices as low as $1 for a single can or bottle up to $20 for a case of 24 cans or a 30-pack, regardless of quality or brand.

Here's a look at the stores in the area affected:

8709 Turin Road, Rome; 5254 W. Seneca St., Vernon; 1510 Main St., Sylvan Beach; 4835 State Route 365, Oneida; 3388 Seneca Turnpike, Canastota; and 7296 W. Main St., Westmoreland.

Circle K is owned by Couche-Tard, a Canadian company that purchased a portion of the Nice N Easy chain in 2014.